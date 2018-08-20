Ben Affleck is really fueling speculation that he's moved on from his romance with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

Just three days after the 46-year-old Oscar winner was photographed leaving dinner with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 16, he spent more time with the young beauty, who works as a veterinary technician.

Ben was photographed smiling while behind the wheel of his Range Rover -- Shauna was grinning in the passenger seat -- as they headed to a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant drive-thru in the Los Angeles area on Aug. 19 for an early dinner. X17online has video in which Ben can be heard ordering a cheeseburger and fries.

Ben and Playboy's Miss May 2018, who was wearing what appeared to be workout attire, were also photographed heading into his $19 million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood, which is right around the corner from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner's house.

According to X17online, Ben and Shauna's Sunday outing happened one day after Lindsay -- Ben's girlfriend of at least a year (if not far longer, according to some reports) -- left his $350,000 Bentley, which she'd been driving, in a Santa Monica parking garage with the keys in it then had a friend pick her up. Ben, X17 reported, sent his assistant to fetch the Bentley the next day and drive it to his house.

Even more awkward is that the Bentley Lindsay had been using sat in Ben's driveway next to the $20,000 blue Acura TSX that Shauna arrived in on Sunday afternoon, X17 reports. According to the website, Shauna's blue car was still in Ben's driveway at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning -- the implication clearly being that Shauna, who's 24 years Ben's junior, spent the night.

The day after the Nobu date, Page Six reported that friends believed Ben and Lindsay, who haven't been seen together publicly since July, had split up. Multiple outlets also pointed out that Lindsay recently deleted her Instagram account. "If your boyfriend is seen with a Playboy model out in public at dinner, then I'd say Ben and Lindsay have been split for a while," a source told Page Six.

A source told E! News that Ben was "not happy that there were photos" of him and Shauna after their Nobu dinner date. He was, however, smiling as paparazzi shot him with Shauna on Sunday.

According to Playboy.com, Shauna works at an emergency vet clinic that specializes in treating small-breed animals. "I don't classify myself as a model. It's so cliché nowadays for people to say, 'I'm a model.' I need to have some sort of backup plan. Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I'd be stoked. You're only outwardly pretty for so long!" she told Playboy, which notes that Shauna gets up at 5 a.m. every day to hit the gym and enjoys eating a lot of food. "I eat like an NFL linebacker. You can throw tacos in front of me along with a McDonald's cheeseburger and I will destroy it," she said.