Khloe Kardashian just revealed in a new post on her app that she's lost 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April thanks to workouts and a healthy diet.

BACKGRID

Now her trainer, Don Brooks, is opening up about how he helped her lose the weight so quickly.

"I do my Don-A-Matrix method, [which] has always been my go-to theme, which is my four-quarter method, which we do [through] resistance training and cardiovascular exercises all in one movement," Don tells TMZ.

"So I've been having her do a lot of those multifunctional movements, which is not only expending a lot of energy from her body but also helping her lose a lot of weight and burning a lot of body fat as well," he added.

Khloe is seriously committed to her workouts, he reveals. "We're doing that six days a week," Don explains, but lately, he adds, "We just started doing two-a-days. So two-a-days is where we break the workout up, where we'll do one workout in the morning and then we'll come back like that afternoon or night and do another workout."

Getty Images

Khloe insisted in her most recent app post that she "didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week," she explained.

Don says he and Khloe have been using her adorable infant daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson to help motivate her.

"You know what, baby True makes her appearance [in the gym]," Don tells TMZ. "Every time at the end of the workout, baby True comes out to give [Khloe] that extra boost she needs at the end. I kinda be using the baby as a tool to get her to do whatever I need her to do."

In June, Khloe revealed details of her postpartum diet on her app. "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!" she explained, as reported by People magazine.

Pre-workout, Khloe will have "one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter," she said. Post workout, she'll eat two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of fresh fruit. Her mid-morning snack is also a piece of fruit, such as an apple or banana.

"For lunch, Dr. Goglia recommends a four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice, along with a veggie and a salad. Because I recently gave birth, I'm still eating a full portion of starch right now," she added. She dresses her salads simply with an oil-based vinaigrette.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

As for vegetables, her doc "recommends those high in iron, like spinach, beets, asparagus, broccoli or romaine. You can also swap out the chicken for another lean meat, but make sure it's grilled, steamed, baked or broiled," Khloe advised.

Other snacks she consumes throughout the day include more fruit, nuts or cherry tomatoes. Dinner, her nutritionist advises, should be something like an 8-ounce piece of fish along with four ounces of yams.