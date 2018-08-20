Work hard, play hard!

Just a few weeks after they traveled to Britain and Ireland on an archery, castle and falconry-filled getaway with his two kids, "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, vacationed on Maui together with both her children and his!

During a break from shooting their respective TV shows, the couple -- who've been dating since late 2017 -- flew from California to Hawaii, where they've been sharing photos and videos of their adventures on Instagram. On Aug. 19, Ant posted a selfie on his Instagram Story showing him with his "unicorn" girlfriend having a cold drink while enjoying a lush view featuring palm trees and a blue ocean.

Ant kicked things off on day one of their Hawaiian vacation by sharing a photo of himself and his kids from his first marriage, Archie and Amelie, posing on the beach with Christina and her kids from her first marriage (to HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa), Brayden and Taylor. "Absolutely EPIC first day in Maui!! 😍 what a special place, the sunset is breath taking! Although almost missing the flight with this chaotic bunch of legends was hilarious 😂😂 what a lucky chap I am #blessed," he captioned the snapshot.

Photos and video clips reveal the couple and their kids also went paddleboarding with turtles and attended a luau. Their kids seemingly got along swimmingly during the getaway too. Ant captioned a photo of all four children relaxing on an outdoor couch together, "The reason........ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Teenager Amelie took young Taylor under her wing and even shared a pineapple with her one day.

Ant and Christina also shared footage of themselves jumping off a rocky outcropping together into the gorgeous sea below. "Maui is simply magical!!!! Oh and it looks way higher when [you're] up there! 😬 having the best time ❤️😍🔥🔥," he captioned a clip of their bold jump on Instagram.

The same day, the British policeman-turned-professional car restorer and Christina -- who told People magazine in July that she can see herself marrying Ant -- posted pics of themselves on the beach as the day wound down. "Luau with the kids at sunset and the sound of the waves crashing..... #magical," Christina wrote.

Many fans expect the couple will get engaged soon. In early June, Life & Style magazine reported that Ant, who's finalizing his divorce from his kids' mom, Louise (they split in the summer of 2017), was already ring shopping for his HGTV star girlfriend.