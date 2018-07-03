In a new People magazine cover story, "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa confesses that when comes to her boyfriend of nine months, "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, "I can see myself getting married to him."

And judging from Ant's recent social media posts, it seems he has the same vision.

Ant, 39 -- a British former police officer-turned-professional car restorer -- has been gushing about Christina, 34, whom he met in November 2017, wildly praising everything from her work ethic and strength to her sense of humor and resilience. To Ant, Christina is the total package -- a "unicorn," he explains.

"One of the most inspiring and hardest working (not to mention the damn funniest) ladies I know is the cover of this weeks @people magazine," he captioned an exclusive pic of Christina and her two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa, 36, taken during the mag's cover shoot.

"She is a walking testament that the strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about!" Ant added in his July 2 post. "Everyone has the right to be happy! Everyone has the right to start again! I'm very proud of this lady ☺️😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 she lifts me. she is a unicorn 🦄 x x x #Act2 #HMF #OGC."

But he wasn't done yet. When a commenter accused Christina of being "just a bit on the high maintenance side," Ant defended her with a comment of his own.

"LOL 😂😂 a million miles from high maintenance. So incredibly down to earth. A proper grafter and super to be around! Although saying that.... 🤔.... hang on..... she did recently finish all the peanut butter cups 😱 .... 😤 I was fuming x x," he wrote. (And by "grafter," for those uninitiated in British slang, Ant means that Christina is an incredibly hard worker.)

Christina also weighed in, calling Ant her sun, moon and stars in the comments section of his supportive, loving post -- and hinting at their happy future. "Can't wait for what the rest of this year has in store for us. Love you! ☀️ 🌙 ⭐️," she wrote.

Ant couldn't resist and responded, "love you more ❤️❤️🔥🔥✅ x x."

Christina -- who's launching her own solo HGTV design show in 2019 -- famously split with Tarek in 2016. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year. Ant and his wife of 12 years, Louise, separated in July 2017.

In recent days, Ant revealed on Instagram that he was returning to his native England to see his two "amazing kiddies" and that they'd soon be joining him in California for "a summer of fun." He also shared plans to take Christina with him to the U.K. again so he could show her "a bit more of Great Britain."

Earlier in the week, Christina posted an Instagram photo of herself with Ant and two pals at STK in New York City. In the caption, she said of Ant, "I'm the luckiest girl on the planet to call you mine. You complete me. ♥️."

In early June, Life & Style magazine reported that Ant's been ring-shopping for Christina.