On June 27, Christina El Moussa announced that she's getting her own new HGTV series, "Christina on the Coast." As she told People magazine, "I'm excited to do my own thing."

But it turns out her "Flip or Flop" co-star (and ex-husband) Tarek El Moussa is also considering a solo gig of his own -- as a certified hot yoga instructor!

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

"So I have a question....as many of you know hot yoga changed my life. It's one of the main things that got me through my divorce as well as many other struggles...it's amazing how hot yoga is therapy for the mind, body and soul," Tarek captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of himself doing hot yoga shirtless, his back tattoo on display.

"QUESTION- if I get certified to teach yoga, would anyone come to my classes at Radiant Hot Yoga in Newport Beach? I'd love some feedback before I jump in!"

In November 2017, Tarek opened up to People about how he'd started doing hot yoga six months earlier, explaining what a great outlet it had been for him in the wake of his split from Christina following seven years of marriage.

"I'm going through such a traumatic experience [with my divorce], and you're always trying to find yourself and find different ways to release stress, and someone had mentioned hot yoga," he explained. "And I just fell in love with it. I found that it was so difficult it would take away all my stress and my negative energy. It was kind of like therapy for me."

"It's just so mentally challenging that it kind of frees your mind," he added.

@therealtarekelmoussa / Instagram

As Tarek mulls getting his certification, Christina is moving full steam ahead with her new eight-episode HGTV series.

People reports that the first episode will focus on how Christina renovates her new home in Newport Beach, California, following the sale of her and Tarek's Yorba Linda marital home. Other episodes will document her helping homeowners decorate and renovate their own properties.

As for how it will differ from "Flip or Flop," the show that made her and Tarek stars, "I'll be able to do what I like more, which is the design part," she explains to People. "That's always been what I'm good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It's going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget."

Christina's boyfriend of the last six months, British car specialist and rebuilder Ant Anstead, who hosts "Wheeler Dealers," took to Instagram on June 27 to praise Christina and her new venture.

"Supporting this truly inspiring hottie today in New York as she announces her all new solo show #ChristinaOnTheCoast coming to @hgtv soon!!" Ant captioned a photo of himself posing with his love at the "Good Morning America" studios. "Hard working, talented, funny, fun, amazing mum and smoking hot AF! 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 a proper grafter. 👏🏼👏🏼."

Season 7 of "Flip or Flop" debuted on May 31. Despite their 2016 split, Christina and Tarek moved forward professionally and continue taping the show together.

Christina is grateful that Ant isn't threatened that she's been working with her ex. "The fact that he totally understands is awesome," she told Country Living earlier in June. "It's amazing actually that [Tarek and I are] able to work together and [Ant's] been nothing but supportive."

Ant has even taken to social media to praise both Tarek and Christina and their work ethic. "She (and Tarek) have tackled this series with an amazing attitude and professionalism. I'm so incredibly proud of her for rolling up her sleeves and cracking on!" he wrote on Instagram ahead of the "Flip or Flop" Season 7 premiere. "[Christina], you are a [unicorn] that demonstrates by doing, not talking! Great host! Great Mum and unbelievable girlfriend!"