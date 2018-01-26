Tarek and Christina El Moussa are officially divorced and more ICYMI news

It is officially over between Christina and Tarek El Moussa. The "Flip or Flop" stars have finalized their divorce, it was reported on Jan. 22. The on-screen duo separated in 2016. In January 2017, Tarek filed for divorce. A few months later in August 2017, Christina responded to Tarek's divorce petition. On Jan. 22, Christina posted an inspirational quote to Instagram. "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for all the love and kind words the past few years," she wrote. "Officially ready for the next chapter ✅ Life's too short to tolerate negativity ... #choosehappiness." She's now dating British TV host Ant Anstead. Tarek -- who's reportedly started dating lingerie model Patience Silva in recent weeks -- also took to Instagram to share a photo of Dwayne Johnson. The picture said, "Distance yourself from the people who 1. Lie to you. 2. Disrespect you. 3. Use you. 4. Put you down." He captioned it, "I saw this on my feed and thought, 'Wow, what a true statement.'" As part of the divorce, the duo agreed to not make disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other person while around their two children.

