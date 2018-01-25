Disney alum Adam Hicks, who starred as Luther on "Zeke and Luther," has reportedly been arrested for armed robbery.

TMZ broke the news on Jan. 25: The 25-year-old actor has allegedly committed four or five armed robberies.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

According to the website's law enforcement sources, the former child star and his girlfriend approached pedestrians in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley area, pulled a gun on them and demanded money, phones and other valuables.

TMZ reports that two of the victims are elderly women in their 70s.

On Jan. 24, SWAT reportedly arrested Adam for armed robbery at a home where he'd been staying.

According to TMZ, he has two prior arrests on his record -- both from Los Angeles in 2017.

In July, he was reportedly picked up for firing a gun, and in September, he was arrested for battery. But the D.A. rejected both cases due to insufficient evidence.

Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

Adam made his acting debut on "Titus" in 2000. He had small roles in "The Shaggy Dog" and "How to Eat Fried Worms" in 2006, a four-episode stint on "Jonas" in 2010 and starred as Wes on the Disney Channel's "Lemonade Mouth" (pictured) in 2011.

After "Zeke and Luther" ended in 2012, he starred on "Pair of Kings," had a role in the Jennifer Lopez thriller "The Boy Next Door" and popped up on two episodes of the miniseries "Texas Rising."

He was hardly retired from acting at the time of his arrest: The second season of the Hulu teen horror series "Freakish," on which he stars as Diesel, aired in October 2017.