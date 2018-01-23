2018 Academy Award Nominees -- See their reactions

The Academy Award nominations are out! And in anticipation of the March 4, 2018 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with "The Post" star Meryl Streep. "I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart." --Meryl Streep, who was nominated for Best Actress. Keep reading for more stars' reactions...

