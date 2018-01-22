Judge Judy is being sued by two women who claim they helped develop her show but haven't been reaping the financial rewards.

SPW / Splash News

TMZ reported that the Estate of Sandi Spreckman and Kaye Switzer are suing the hugely popular judge and CBS. In the lawsuit, they said they helped bring the show to fruition in 1995. In fact, imply that they basically discovered Judy.

The two were staffers on "The People's Court" with Judge Wapner. They say they set up the meeting between Judy and Larry Little, the show's producer, TMZ says. They were reportedly dismissed early on.

The women are asking for at least $4.75 million.

WENN

In August 2017, the infamous hard-nosed judge sold her TV library to CBS for a reported $95 million. Judy, 74, also extended her run to 2021.

The TV judge is already the highest-paid personality, pulling down a $47 million in annual salary. The show reportedly generates an estimated $160 million-$170 million a year for CBS in license fees and advertising sales. Perhaps CBS got a deal in its $95 million purchase, too. Initially, Judy was seeking $200 million for the rights to her library.

The catalog of "Judge Judy" contains 5,200 hours of episodes, which is particularly impressive when you take into account that there are only 8,760 hours in a year.

Judy always seems to find herself in some sort of legal situation, doesn't she.