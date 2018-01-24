James Franco is reportedly 'relieved' about his Oscar snub, plus more news

How James Franco feels about his Oscar snub

It may not be a great time for James Franco to go on-camera on a red carpet or onstage in front of his Hollywood peers. Amid five allegations of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior, the "Disaster Artist" star seems to understand that, according to an E! News source. "James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination, but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn't want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him," says the insider. James has denied the allegations, maintaining in a recent conversation with Seth Meyers that he doesn't feel the incidents in question have been described as he recalls them. Still, he says it's more important for those who feel they need to speak out now to do so. "There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that much," he told Seth. Meanwhile, E! reports the actor is "not doing well" and his friends are very concerned about him. Said one close friend: "James is trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible." The pal added: "He is really hurt because he didn't know that we would be in a place where giving someone a voice would be giving someone a license to speak without any accountability." E! has contacted the actor's rep for comment.

RELATED: The top celebrity news stories of 2017