Celebs standing with Kesha in the #FreeKesha campaign

It's been a tough week for Kesha. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge refused to cancel her six-album contract with Sony and Dr. Luke -- the producer and record exec Kesha alleges mentally and physically abused her for years. On Feb. 24, 2016, Kesha took to Facebook to thank her fans for their support during this time. "This case has never been about a renegotiation of my record contract ... This is about being free from my abuser. I would be willing to work with Sony if they do the right thing and break all ties that bind me to my abuser." Keep reading to see all the stars who are standing in solidarity with Kesha and the #FreeKesha campaign.

