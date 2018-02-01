Anna Faris gets candid with Jimmy Kimmel about her son's health, plus more news

Anna Faris talks to Jimmy Kimmel and his wife about child health care

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt know something about the anxiety Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney have been dealing with since they learned their infant son would need multiple heart surgeries. As she told the show host and his wife this week on her "Unqualified" podcast, she and her ex also suffered some serious anguish worrying about their young son after he was born premature. "Jack had a few surgeries -- he had a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well," she said on the podcast (via E! News). "When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock and suddenly, your world completely shifts." She went on to say she and Chris now support the organization GAPPS, which, according to E!, "seeks to improve birth outcomes worldwide by reducing the burden of premature birth and stillbirths." "The doctors and nurses that helped us and surrounded us were so unbelievably supportive that it inspired Chris and I and my parents to all get involved in this," Anna said. Referencing Jimmy's candid discussion about children's health care on his show, she continued: "What you guys have been talking about and how vocal you've been in terms of the health of your kid and how many people have reached out to me and how you guys have been so passionate about the idea of children's welfare and what we can do to ensure that all kids and mothers and parents have access to health care -- It's been incredibly moving. I really appreciate how vocal you've been. It's meant a lot." As for Jimmy and Molly's son, Molly's said he's doing well. "Billy's great," she revealed. "He had his second surgery and he'll have one more when he's older. It was tough, but kids are so resilient—he had open-heart surgery on a Monday and we were home on Friday. It's crazy."

