Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share passionate kiss on date night, plus more news

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heat things up after the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Chrissy Teigen is a woman of her word -- which she proved in the back of a car with her husband, John Legend the night of the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London where he performed on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The couple was spotted sharing a passionate makeup session. Turns out their steamy smooch comes just as Chrissy's new Women's Health cover story surfaced. In the mag, she gets candid about how her sex life with John is a little more tame these days, implying their two young children, busy schedules and some of the issues with depression she's faced may be contributing factors. "It doesn't matter who you are -- even if you're a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you're just tired. We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No! We'll get back into it again," she says in the feature, before adding: "But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and ... I'm like, 'Oh he's sexy,' we'll probably have sex that night." Aha! Post-performance date night kiss explained.

