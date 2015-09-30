Matt Damon will always be by his buddy Ben Affleck's side, no matter how "painful" it is.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Martian" actor dished on his BFF, saying that the public has a wrong interpretation of who the "Argo" director actually is. Matt, though, does admit that Ben's high-profile romance with Jennifer Lopez didn't help that image.

"There's nobody who's more misunderstood," he said. "Ten years ago, the public image of him could not have been farther apart from who he actually is. It was like he was being cast in a role, that he was a talentless kind of meathead, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez."

Ben, of course, dated J. Lo from 2002-2004 before eventually dating and marrying his now estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

"He just got cast as this person that he wasn't," Matt said of his BFF in speaking of the J. Lo era. "It was just really painful. It was painful to be his friend, because it wasn't fair, you know? To my mind, nobody really got him at all."

His personal life not withstanding, Ben reputation in cinema took a huge hit, too, after making an all-time stinker in "Gigli" with "Jenny From The Block." He eventually rebounded with huge hits in "Argo" and "Gone Girl."

Ben reputation is again taking a bit of a beating after reports surfaced that he was hooking up with his children's nanny, although he has vehemently denied those rumors.

Matt, too, admitted that he had his early career problems, but none of them necessarily in his personal life, seeing that he married non-celebrity Luciana Barroso in 2005.

"I had a terrible temper," he said of those young Hollywood days. "I mean, like, a problematic temper. I still get riled up and competitive."