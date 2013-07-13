Jimmy Kimmel Marries Molly McNearney at Star-Studded Wedding!

By Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel is a married man! A little less than a year after proposing to longtime love Molly McNearney, the ABC late-night TV host said "I do" in a star-studded wedding in Ojai, Calif., on Saturday, July 13, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: More celeb weddings in 2013

The happy event, held at the Ojai Valley Inn, was attended by several of the couple's A-list pals, including Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi, and Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski. All told, there were around 300 guests, one insider shared. (Kimmel, 45, had previously told Us Weekly it would be "mostly a family affair.")

"They are a really great couple," another source said. "Everyone is very happy for them."

PHOTOS: Stars' stunning wedding pictures

The wedding itself was just one event in Kimmel and McNearney's planned weekend-long celebration. The couple have also scheduled a post-wedding brunch for Sunday, July 14. And on Friday, July 12, they were joined by Affleck, Damon, Krasinski, Blunt, Blunt's sister Felicity and husband Stanley Tucci, Howard Stern, Johnny Knoxville, and others at the rehearsal dinner. Guests were taken via trolley to a big barn near the inn, where the bride and groom -- both dressed in all white -- waited to greet them.

PHOTOS: Stars' engagement rings

"Jimmy and Molly seemed ecstatic and so happy to see family and friends," an eyewitness told Us. "Everyone stood around hugging and laughing over cocktails."

Dating since 2009, the couple got engaged while on vacation in South Africa's Kruger National Forest last August. This is the first marriage for McNearney, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the second for Kimmel. He was previously wed for 14 years to first wife Gina, the mother of his two children; they divorced in 2002.

Click on for more photos from the wedding plus shots of the couple and their guests...