Ashley Benson is staking her claim, and she's declared her rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne "mine" on Instagram. Or did she?

On Sept. 10, Cara posted a modeling photo on Instagram. The "Pretty Little Liars" star allegedly wrote, "Mine," according to a screenshot by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account. Many thought it was a sly way of going Instagram official. However, a few hours later, Ashley said her Instagram had been hacked.

"When you just get off a flight with no WiFi and find out your Instagram got hacked," she wrote in the post on her Instagram Story, along with a selfie of her looking unamused.

In reality though, Cara and Ashley haven't exactly denied their romance. The were seen cuddling up in May in Los Angeles.

Last month, they were also photographed kissing in an airport in London. Ashley continued to fuel speculation in August when she donned a gold necklace with the letters "C" and "A" separated by a star.

Over the weekend, the two also attended an afterparty for "Her Smell" at the Toronto Film Festival.

Cara has been previously linked to Paris Jackson, and she dated singer St. Vincent for a year a half before splitting in fall 2016.

Ashely dated Ryan Good off and on for about three years before splitting in late 2013. She was also linked to "Pretty Little Liars" costar Tyler Blackburn and actor Nat Wolff.