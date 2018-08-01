Bristol Palin is finally confirming that she and Dakota Meyer are no longer hitched.

The news isn't exactly new, as it was reported in February that the couple had pulled the plug on their marriage, but this is the first time Bristol has acknowledged the breakup.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The revelation came after a fan of Bristol's asked her if she was dating.

"Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date)," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 1.

Bristol and Dakota married in 2016 but split after 20 months. They share two daughters, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay.

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between D.L.M. and B.S.M.M. that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," Dakota said in divorce documents earlier this year.

The divorce confirmation comes as Sarah Palin's daughter has joined that cast of "Teen Mom OG."

"I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG,'" the mother of three wrote on Instagram. "I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey."