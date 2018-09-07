Aubrey O'Day doesn't mince words when talking about her romance with "Jersey Shore" star Pauly D.

"I truly felt like I was involved in a situation that was extremely toxic and I did not understand why or how to get out of it," she told TooFab.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Aubrey and Pauly dated for a year and a half after meeting in 2015 on "Famously Single." They are now starring in another reality TV show together, "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."

"Going into it, I was in a point with my relationship where I felt like I was suffocating and losing my identity," she said. "I had my friends and family all telling me I was losing myself, I wanted a new environment, fresh perspective, therapy and a chance to be in a heightened environment and observe other people's process."

In a further dig at her ex, Aubrey said, "I was hoping that he could be honest and be his true self instead of playing the character he's used to playing on TV shows."

On the first episode of the new show, Aubrey told Pauly she felt "tortured" in the relationship. Pauly was baffled by her verbiage.

"I felt like that was the right term to use and it's my journey and that's the best term that I could think of to describe what I went through for two years," she told TooFab afterward.

John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Aubrey now knows that finding romance on reality TV is rare. She also thinks it's rare to find actual friendships.

"I find out these shows it's rare that you meet people that are not aware of their characters and what they want to achieve with the opportunity," she said. "I've been doing reality TV shows since I was 17 and nowadays it's rare you find a completely sincere cast that genuinely is open to the process and open to discover how special an opportunity like this can be. Now you have like these little spoiled kids that are like selling 800 lines of a hair product, perfume and a body wash. It's nonsense to me."