Luann de Lesseps has big plans after she gets out of rehab following her headline-making drunken Dec. 24 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

The "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, 52, is set to debut a nightclub act and cabaret show dubbed "Countess and Friends" at New York City supper club Feinstein's/54 Below on Feb. 27 and March 8, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

"Hip as a New York minute and classically chic, de Lesseps's glamorous life in the fast lane on several continents (together with a solid decade at the center of reality TV) provides fodder for hilarious stories, one-of-a-kind anecdotes, and, of course, some standards and pop songs in her inimitable style," the venue's website reveals.

"She will be joined by an eclectic group of New York's most sought after nightlife stars, both legendary and ascendant. 'Countess and Friends' promises a glorious return to the heyday of cosmopolitan evening entertainment," the site continues.

Tickets are priced at $40 to $50 each -- or $75 for a premium seat. However, both shows quickly sold out, though there is a waiting list.

It seems Luann's arrest might have at least one silver lining. "Now she's got more stories to tell, that's for sure," a source told Page Six.

Her team, the source added, is also now interviewing candidates to help her create a version of the show to "take on the road."

On Dec. 29, Luann announced that she was seeking help for her issues.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

She went on to apologize yet again for her behavior and made a point to express her respect for police and insist that her alleged actions, according to the police report, don't reflect who she really is.

In the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve, Luann allegedly kicked a police officer during an alcohol-fueled tirade at a hotel. She also told people prior to her arrest, "I'm going to kill you all," a state's attorney claimed, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Four of the five charges she's facing -- battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and two corruption by threat charges -- are felonies.

She's due back in court on Jan. 25.

It was a rough end to a difficult year for the Bravo star.

A year ago on New Year's Eve 2016, she married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach in front of 250 guests. But by the summer, the marriage was over and the couple filed for divorce.

They reportedly got into a physical altercation at a New York City restaurant a month before they announced their split. The divorce was quickly finalized on Sept. 18.

Hours after her release, Luann posted a statement on Twitter: "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions," she explained. "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."