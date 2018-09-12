Is Drew Barrymore rekindling her romance with a famous ex? Plus, more news

Drew Barrymore reunites with ex, Justin Long

Just friends? It's been 10 years since Drew Barrymore and her ex, Justin Long, called it quits. Since then, the two have reportedly stayed close pals. When the two were spotted at the Lowell Hotel on New York City's Upper East Side on Monday, Sept, 10, however, their relationship "seemed romantic" to an onlooker, according to Page Six. "He came in [alone]. They left together," said the source. "It was like they were together and trying to look like they weren't." Drew's spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, but a source told the tab the two have remained tight since the end of their two-year, on-off romance. "We're dear friends. I guess people find it a little confusing. I totally understand. It seems like, 'What is the deal with them?,' but we just adore each other," Drew told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2009, according to People . "We're in each other's lives, and we're friends, and we're working together, and we have worked together," the actress added.

