Did Caitlyn Jenner's rumored 22-year-old girlfriend just confirm their romance? Plus, more news

Did Sophia Hutchins, 22, just confirm those Caitlyn Jenner romance rumors?

Coy much? Sophia Hutchins, the 22-year-old "close friend" -- and rumored live-in girlfriend -- of Caitlyn Jenner, 68, got candid about the pair's relationship for the first time on Instagram this week. And though she never explicitly confirmed the romance rumors that have trailed the pair for months, she certainly didn't deny them, either. "Guys! Ask me questions!" the transgender Pepperdine student posted on the social media platform on Wednesday, July 11, using the app's new stickers option (via The Sun). "Are you in a relationship?" asked one follower. "Oh yes!" Sophia replied, adding an Emoji with heart-shaped eyes. "How does the criticism about your relationship with Caitlyn affect you?" asked another. Said Sophia: "It's a new experience but it's definitely worth it." When someone pointed out, "Well, you haven't answered the question yet ... R u and Caitlyn dating? Also do you have any pets?" Sophia tossed out some laughing Emojis, said she was busy doing her makeup, then responded, "Of course We have our little Bertha." Finally, a user wondered if Sophia and Cait might be "getting married." Sophia simply responded with bride Emojis. "Are you engaged?" asked a fan. "I'll show you the ring when I am," Sophia said.

