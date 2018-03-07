Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp making plans to head down the aisle? That seems to be the chatter in the singer's community.

Pacific Coast News

The New York Post reported that locals at Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, where John owns a mansion, said the couple has been spotted all over the island in the past few weeks, "and that they appear to be putting together some celebration."

Naturally, many wonder if that celebration could be a wedding.

For what it's worth, Meg's rep told Page Six that the locals are plain incorrect and the rumors are "not true."

Fame Flynet

John and Meg dated for three years from 2011 to 2014, but things didn't exactly end well.

"Oh, women hate me," John famously told Howard Stern in March 2017. "I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death."

Howard asked John to elaborate on why Meg supposedly hated him.

"I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me." He claimed that he'd even tried to extend an olive branch to her.

"I've done that. She just doesn't want anything to do with me," he said. "And I can't blame her."

Still, he said Meg was "fantastic."

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Clearly, there were still feelings on both sides, because the two reconciled last spring.

"They have a bond," a source told People magazine at the time.