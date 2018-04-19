New romance rumors hit Caitlyn Jenner and Sophie Hutchins, plus more news

Caitlyn Jenner takes rumored girlfriend to the GLAAD Awards

The romance rumors that have swirled around Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and her 21-year-old college student pal, Sophie Hutchins, are intensifying this month after Cait brought Sophie as her date to the GLAAD Awards last week. Despite a recent denial -- Caitlyn's rep has said Sophie is Caitlyn's "love coach" -- In Touch reports the two have seemed pretty inseparable since their 2017 getaway to Mexico, Sophie frequently sharing photos taken from Cait's bed and referring to her friend's pup as her "baby." Sophie, a finance student at Pepperdine, opened up about her decision to transition in her school paper in 2016. "I've always had the question of, 'Do I want to transition from male to female?' I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity," Sophie wrote at the time. "College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there."

