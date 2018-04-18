Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen troll Kanye West in the most hilarious way, plus more news

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen troll Kanye West on Twitter

That's what you get for returning to Twitter with sassy women in your midst. As Kanye West reacclimates himself to the world of social media, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her pal, Chrissy Teigen, are, um, not exactly there to help. Unless by "help" you mean crack us up. One of Kanye's more meta tweets this week sent Kim and Chrissy onto a hilarious tangent in which they tried to decipher his exact meaning. "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything," Yeezy tweeted on Tuesday, April 17. Cue Kim: "Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?! 🙋🏻‍♀️." Enter Chrissy: "I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need." Oh, wait. Kim wasn't done: "Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing." Aaaand Chrissy for the finish: "You're right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it's a bed and a house in one." We assume it was while the two pals chuckled to themselves that Kim tossed in one more note just to be sure nobody watching the exchange was too slow to get that she and Chrissy's trolls were meant in jest. "For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul," Kim added, "please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don't even try it."

RELATED: Hollywood's best gal pals