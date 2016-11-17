Chrissy Teigen would be happy to be Kim Kardashian's surrogate, plus more news

The Shortlist

Squad for life. Kim Kardashian West recently admitted she was considering using a surrogate to have a third child since her first two pregnancies were so difficult. When "Access Hollywood" asked Chrissy Teigen if she'd consider stepping in for her friend, Chrissy said "yes" immediately. "I would be her surrogate in a second," she asserted, according to Us Weekly. "I really enjoyed the pregnancy process .… I loved it. Yes, [I would do it] in a heartbeat! Science is miraculous. Anything is possible. Whatever she does is going to work out for the best, and it's going to be beautiful either way."

