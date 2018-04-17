Beyonce is the Queen (Bey) of YouTube.

The singer set a YouTube record with 458,000 simultaneous viewers. TMZ pointed out that it's the most ever for a single Coachella performance since YouTube started streaming the festival eight years ago.

She shattered the previous record, set last year, by Lady Gaga. Coincidentally, Gaga only played Coachella last year after Bey canceled because she was due to give birth to her and Jay-Z's twins. Beyonce's streaming audience was 75 percent larger than Gaga's.

TMZ said the festival did insanely well, in general having generated 43.1 million live stream views in 232 countries. This year's Coachella is now the most-viewed live music festival ever on YouTube.

One of those viewers was none other than Adele, who happily let the world know that she was watching her "idol" Beyonce.

Adele posted a series of brief videos on Instagram that show her watching Beyonce's performance -- which also featured appearances from husband JAY-Z and Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland -- and dancing right along.

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

In 2017, she turned her attention to Bey, 36, when she beat her in both the record of the year (for "Hello") and album of the year (for "25") categories at the Grammys.

"My dream and my idol is Queen B and I adore you. You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years," Adele said during her record of the year acceptance speech as Beyonce clutched her chest in the front row. "I adore you and I want you to be my mummy, alright?"