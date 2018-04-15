Everyone knows that Adele loves Beyonce. But she also loves Bey's Coachella 2018 performance.

Even though she wasn't at the annual music and art festival in the California desert in person to see Queen Bey's headline show on April 14, the British star found another way to celebrate her friend as she watched on her television at home.

Adele posted a series of brief videos on Instagram that show her watching Beyonce's Coachella performance -- which also featured appearances from husband JAY-Z and Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland -- and dancing right along.

In the first one, Adele -- barefoot and clad in comfy sweats -- pretends to play a trumpet as JAY-Z joins his wife on stage in the background. "Mood 1 #Beychella," Adele captioned it.

In the second clip, which she captioned "Mood 2 #Beychella," Adele dances along to Beyonce's set with her hands on her hips, showing off a pseudo-twerking move (and a tiny waist!).

In the third video, Adele's taken her hair out of its loose bun so she can whip it around and around as Beyonce's performance plays out on the screen behind her. That one is captioned "Mood 3 #Beychella," naturally.

Adele, 29, has been an effusive Beyonce superfan for years.

In 2017, she turned her attention to Bey, 36, when she beat her in both the record of the year (for "Hello") and album of the year (for "25") categories at the Grammys.

"My dream and my idol is Queen B and I adore you. You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years," Adele said during her record of the year acceptance speech as Beyonce clutched her chest in the front row. "I adore you and I want you to be my mummy, alright?"

Beyonce was later seen crying as Adele dedicated her album of the year honor to her.

"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it was so monumental. And so well thought-out, and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see. And we appreciate that. And all us artists here,we f---ing adore you. You are our light," Adele gushed from the Grammys stage, looking at Bey.

"And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will," Adele continued.

Beyonce's also a huge fan of Adele and her music.

In a 2016 Vanity Fair cover story on Adele, Bey told the magazine, "When Adele sings you can hear that it's coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity. She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don't go to anymore -- the way they did in the '70s."

Bey also spoke to the woman behind the voice. "It is so easy to talk to her and be around her. She's funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary," she said.

In the same profile, Adele admitted she's been a fan of Beyonce's since she was just 11 (when Bey was still in Destiny's Child). "She's my Michael Jackson," Adele explained.