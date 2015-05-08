It's "weird as hell" -- that's how Mindy Kaling described her relationship with ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but then again, not negative. In fact, in hearing her describe it, "weird" is the most apropos word.

"He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend," she said. "I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."

She added to InStyle magazine in its June 2015 issue: "I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell."

The star of the just-canceled "The Mindy Project" dated "The Office" star for two years and they have remained friendly.

B.J. has also poked fun at the relationship in the past. On "Watch What Happens Live" last year, the actor said "We fought a lot. We were each other's best friends. We were inseparable and not talking to each other, often on the same day. And people didn't know, if she was gone, they would ask me where she was, and vice versa. We were like E.T. and Elliott a little bit."

Anyone else feel like these two are destined for each other?