Celebs who married the same person twice

Celebrities are well-known for their quickie marriages and multiple unions -- sometimes with the same spouse! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars who married the same person twice, starting with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. The Hollywood golden couple married for the first time in 1964 after beginning an affair on the set of "Cleopatra." They were married for 10 years before divorcing in 1974 -- then they got remarried in 1975. Sadly, their marital issues were too much to overcome and the lovebirds divorced again in 1976. Liz later explained, "After Richard, the men in my life were just there to hold the coat, to open the door. All the men after Richard were really just company." Keep reading to see which other celebs married the same person more than once!

