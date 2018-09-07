Denise Richards is set to tie the knot soon… like really, really soon, according to a report.

Page Six reported that the new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star will marry her newly-divorced fiance Aaron Phypers on Sept. 8 in a "secret ceremony" in Malibu, California.

The wedding news comes just a day after People magazine reported that the duo was engaged.

"Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past," a source told People on Sept. 6."The engagement has been a long time coming."

Aaron was previously married to "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan for just six months, and their divorce went final last month.

"He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways," People's source said. "The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they're pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They're just ready to start their married life together."

This will be both Denise and Aaron's second marriage. Denise, of course, was famously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

It is unknown if the wedding will be captured by the Bravo cameras.