Eliza Dushku has been keeping a big secret!

On Sept. 16, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum, 37, announced that she and businessman Peter Palandjian, 54, quietly married in Boston back on Aug. 18.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The "Dollhouse" and "Tru Calling" actress posted a slideshow of eight beautiful wedding photos on her Instagram page, captioning it simply, "♥️♥️ 8.18.18."

The photos reveal that Eliza and Peter -- a former professional tennis player and Harvard grad who now serves as the CEO of the Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation -- married in the courtyard of the Boston Public Library.

The bride wore a gorgeous white lace wedding dress featuring a back cut-out and a train while her groom donned a blue suit. The Massachusetts natives -- Eliza moved from Hollywood back to Boston a few years ago to pursue a sociology degree from Suffolk University -- can also be seen posing in front of the "Two Big Black Hearts" sculpture at the DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts, where it seems they might have held their wedding reception.

Other photos suggest they spent the night before the ceremony riding in the city's monthly "Boston Bike Party" on Aug. 17. Their tandem bike was decorated with their wedding date.

The couple announced their engagement on June 15, 2017.

"#Ayo..! "YES!!" Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪," Eliza captioned a photo of herself looking surprised as she held hands with Peter.