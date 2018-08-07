Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are reportedly over after about 20 months of dating.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was the one who ended things. The website also published pictures of Younes getting very, very cozy with Jordan Ozuna, who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber, in Mexico on Aug. 6.

This split is likely not a surprise to some. Many wondered if there was tension between Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, when he appeared to throw shade at her on Instagram last month.

In mid-July, Kourtney posted a photo of herself wearing a revealing swimsuit on Instagram, prompting Younes to leave a since-deleted comment asking, "thats what you need to show to get likes?"

Though he quickly deleted the comment, many felt that Younes was coming off as jealous, considering Kourtney's huge Instagram following.

Neil Warner / Splash News

The duo, who began dating in late 2016, also reportedly split briefly earlier this year.

They were recently spotted on a scenic trip to Italy with the three children Kourtney shares with her ex, Scott Disick.