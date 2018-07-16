Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, seemed to throw some major shade at his lady on Instagram on Monday, prompting many to wonder if there is trouble in paradise.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

On July 16, Kourtney posted a photo of her backside. In the image, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wore a revealing swimsuit. He captioned the image, "thats what you need to show to get likes?"

His caption was taken down shortly after he posted it, but many felt that Younes was coming off as jealous, considering Kourtney's huge Instagram following.

Kourtney post the picture on Monday, July 16 with the caption "don't be shady, be a lady."

The couple split briefly earlier this year, and TMZ reported that social media was to blame.

"There was some tension over Instagram," the report said.

Kourtney and Younes began dating in December 2016.

The speculation of possible tension comes a few weeks after the duo went on a scenic trip to Italy with her three children.