Baby rumors hit Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, plus more news

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting?

The plot just won't stop thickening when it comes to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's current marital state. After a whole lot of back-and-forth between news outlets about whether the couple had gotten married or simply got a marriage license when they stopped by a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, TMZ has deduced that the young lovers are, in fact, husband and wife. But on Tuesday, Oct. 2, Lainey Gossip noticed a new rumor had surfaced on social media -- and it involves the possibility of a Justin Junior. The singer and model are currently in Justin's native Canada, where they seem to be spending some time with Justin's folks. Specifically, with Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, who recently welcomed a daughter with his wife. Jeremy posted a photo on Instagram on Monday that showed him curled up with Justin and his other kids as Justin cradles the family's newest addition. He captioned the shot, "To be Father #Bieber's," a move that sent some commenting Beliebers into a tizzy, as they seem to have translated that to mean Hailey is pregnant. Jeremy also tweeted about the shot, writing, "Nothing touches having all your kids together. 3 generations. #ProudFather." It's possible, of course, that Jeremy simply misused the word "generations." It's also possible that 22-year-old Hailey, whose pal Kylie Jenner had her first child at 20, may have had good reason to tie the knot with Justin sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018