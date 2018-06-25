Khloe Kardashian clapped back against a fan who criticized her for staying with Tristan Thompson after his alleged cheating scandal.

Khloe even said she is "proud" of how she handled things.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tristan, of course, was caught allegedly cheating on Khloe with multiple women while the reality TV star was pregnant with their daughter, True.

On Monday, a user named Queen Persia told Khloe, "I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite."

Khloe tweeted back, "Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Clint Brewer / Splash News

The tweet comes after a report claimed that the new mom and her NBA player beau had a "tense" dinner over the weekend.

"You make up anything!! I actually had a great night," she tweeted on Monday. "It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I'll have the most energy these days."