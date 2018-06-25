Khloe Kardashian reportedly looked glum during dinner with Tristan Thompson, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian denies claims her dinner with Tristan Thompson was 'tense'

Khloe Kardashian should have plenty to smile about now that she's back in Los Angeles with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, but there appeared to be a distinct lack of joy at the couple's table when they joined friends for dinner at Boa on Sunday, June 24. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Khloe staring flatly ahead with a dark expression on her face -- and a new diamond on her ring finger -- during much of the evening. She supposedly appeared "sad and bored" during the "very tense" dinner date. She could be seen yawning and checking her phone while Tristan fixated on his own cell. Khloe, however, takes issue with the story. "You make up anything!! I actually had a great night," she said on Twitter Monday. "It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I'll have the most energy these days." Khloe and Tristan are reportedly trying to work things out in the wake of multiple allegations Tristan cheater on Khloe shortly before the birth of their daughter earlier this year. "Everyone is back on board ... friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance," a source recently told the Mail. And so far it's been working for them. They are all about forgiveness, and now it's up to him to prove himself." Tristan also reportedly introduced his 1-year-old son, Prince, to True over the weekend. Tristan split from Prince's mother while she was pregnant.

