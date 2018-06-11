There is no doubt in Alec Baldwin's mind that if he ran for President of the United States in 2020, he would find himself sitting in the Oval Office.

Alas, he has no plans to dive into the presidential race.

"If I ran I would win, I would absolutely win. I would 1,000 percent win," he told Howard Stern. "It'd be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."

LMJ/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Taking a jab at President Trump, the actor said, "The only reason I say that is because I'd love to run for that kind of position just to have things be very common sense. There are so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious."

The actor and the president are somewhat connected. Last year, Alec won an Emmy for his Trump impersonation on "Saturday Night Live." Alec actually alleges that Melania Trump "loves" his impression of her husband. He was told this, he told Howard, by "two very powerful people in Washington."

"I'm told she loves…more than one person, now a second person has come to us and said, yeah, it's true," he claims. "She watched 'SNL.' She watched it online and she laughed and she said, 'That's him. That's him!'"

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec has claimed in the past that Melania is a fan of his impersonation.

Last year while appearing on "The Brian Lehrer Show," Alec said, "Someone told me -- who's friends with someone in the White House, or formerly in the White House -- that Melania Trump loves 'SNL' and she loves my impersonation. Apparently, Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks it's funny."

Melania's team has denied Alec's claims in the past.