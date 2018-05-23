"Bachelor" couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will be tying the knot next year in Hawaii.

While appearing on "The View," the controversial reality TV star said he and Lauren will get married in a private ceremony on January 12, 2019.

"It's a private wedding, so not on TV," he said. "It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty."

Arie indicated that the ceremony will be rather small with about 100 people in attendance at Maui's Haiku Mill.

Arie and Lauren's journey has been quite spectacular, perhaps in all the wrong ways. On the season finale of "The Bachelor," he popped the question to Becca Kufrin. A few weeks later, he pulled the plug on the engagement and dumped her on camera. He told her that he had feelings for Lauren, the runner up during his season.

Then, on live TV and in front of a TV audience during the "After the Final Rose" special, Arie proposed to Lauren.

"This might not be what people feel like is the perfect love story," he told People magazine in March. "But it's our love story."

He added, "It was a constant battle between my head and my heart. And I went with my head and I shut down those feelings I had for Lauren."

After the show ended, "I just had this hole in my heart," he said. "I felt like I had one foot in my relationship with Becca and it wasn't fair to her. I tried to get over Lauren, but it just wasn't possible for me."

He said that he understands why people are upset, "but as long as I have Lauren, it doesn't matter. It was all worth it."