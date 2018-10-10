Supermodel Bella Hadid was in for a big surprise on her 22nd birthday on Oct. 9.

A social media video post reveals that Bella's boyfriend, The Weeknd -- the couple rekindled their 2015 romance a few months ago -- brought the birthday girl to a New York City party venue where, upon walking in, she seemed shocked, emotional and excited to see a group of family and friends ready to celebrate.

Model sister Gigi Hadid shared some photos from the festivities on Instagram herself, captioning the slideshow, "Celebrating my incredible lil sissy @bellahadid tonight! 22 !!!! Can't believe. Witnessing you shine and share your loving light with the world fills me with pride, and I become more grateful each year for what a true friend you are to me. I love you beyond words my butterfly angel. Happy day, happy year - you deserve the best always !!!!!! 🎂🌶🦋⚡️💎."

Paparazzi pics show that Bella's brother, model Anwar Hadid, and father, developer Mohamed Hadid, were also in attendance. Gigi arrived at the venue carrying a square present wrapped in black paper and tied with a red bow.

Bella's tiered birthday cake decorated with red butterflies and black bands was so tall that it had to remain on the luggage cart it was rolled in on when it came time for her to blow out her candles. But she made the best of it, simply sitting down on the cart while friends sang to her.

Model bestie Kendall Jenner was also there to fete her friend. Kendall shared a few videos from the party on her Instagram Story including footage of Gigi goofing around and the eclectic decor that included big roses, metallic red, blue and silver party tinsel and strings of chili-pepper lights.

Singer Justine Skye also attended the bash and later shared an Instagram video of herself playing with a velvety rose as the decor twinkled in the background.

E! News reported that despite being nominated, The Weeknd -- who shared a slideshow of intimate photos of his "angel" on Instagram earlier in the day -- skipped the American Music Awards, which were held on the same night in Los Angeles, to be with his girlfriend on her birthday.

Clips posted on Bella and The Weeknd's Instagram Stories earlier in the day revealed that the couple also celebrated over a brunch of pancakes drenched in syrup washed down with a $150 bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Millesime 2002 champagne.