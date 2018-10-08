"Law & Order: SVU" star B.D. Wong married his longtime partner Richert John Frederickson Schnorr over the weekend.

On Monday, Richert shared an image of the duo from the moment they tied the knot.

"It really kinda is the happiest day of your life. Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves," he captioned a photo of himself and the actor kissing at the altar. "Thanks to @wongbd for loving me."

A wedding announcement in the New York Times revealed that the wedding was at Giando on the Water in Brooklyn, New York.

Richart, the director of digital media for the New York Public Library, shared several videos and images from the big day on his Instagram Story on Oct. 8.

The duo met in 2010 at a singles mixer in New York City.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

B.D., 57, has starred in a slew of films and TV show, including "Jurassic Park," "Father of the Bride" and "Mr. Robot."