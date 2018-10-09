Kaley Cuoco says she doesn't 'need' husband Karl Cook 'for anything,' plus more news

Kaley Cuoco says she doesn't 'need Karl [Cook] for anything'

One of the best things about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's marriage, at least for Kaley, is the independence she maintains in the relationship. As she explains in the November edition of Women's Health, Kaley and Karl, who married over the summer, share similar perspectives on the world -- including the belief that a person needs to be able to support themselves regardless of their relationship status. "We bonded a lot of having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there's all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he's just the opposite," she says. Adding that Karl appreciated her love of horses -- and never "kissed my a--" because she happens to be on a hit show -- Kaley says she also feels more secure about things at home because she'll never have to lean on Karl for his bank account or earning potential. "I like knowing that I'm [financially] set, because I've taken it upon myself to do that," she explains. "I like to tell my friends, 'Always make sure you have your life going, and that you're number one, so that anyone who comes into it - husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll - that's just an added bonus to whatever you're creating.' I don't need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I'd be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too."

