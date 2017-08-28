Taylor Swift's Kanye West and Kim Kardshian feud may be one-sided, plus more news

Is Taylor Swift's feud with Kimye one-sided?

The video for Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered at the MTV VMAs over the weekend, making Taylor's anger at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian more explicit than ever. According to TMZ, though, Kim and Kanye aren't sweating a little heat from Taylor. Sources tell the website that while Yeezy is upset that he and JAY-Z aren't getting along these days, he and Kim don't care that Taylor's irked about Kanye taking credit for the singer's fame and suggesting he "might still have sex" with her on "Famous," nothing that Kim thought the feud between the three of them was long over. Taylor's other enemy these days, Katy Perry, managed to get out of introducing Taylor's video at the awards show.

