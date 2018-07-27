Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins enjoy a date night at Craig's, plus more news

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, celebrates her successful foundation fundraising with her rumored girlfriend, 21

After hosting a successful fundraiser for the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation this week, Caitlyn and her rumored girlfriend , 22-year-old Sophia Hutchins, were spotted winding down with a quiet dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26. The night before, the pair gathered 50 friends and relatives together to help them support the mission of Cait's foundation, which, according to its website, was created to "promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organizations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people, including youth, anti-bullying, suicide prevention, healthcare, housing, employment and related programs." Although Sophia later thanked "friends and family" for attending, it's unlikely there were any Kardashians on the guest list. Caitlyn remains at odds with her stepdaughters and ex-wife. Sophia, however, seems to have become extremely important to the former Olympian's. "Cait really sees herself spending the rest of her life with Sophia," a source previously told Heat magazine (via the Daily Mail). "She lost her support system when she fell out with her family and these days, it feels like Sophia's the only person she can count on." The two have generally maintained they are simply good friends -- or played coy about the answer when asked directly if they're dating.

