Fashion hits and misses for July 2018

We're in the middle of summer, with some stars turning up the heat on the red carpet and others... well, they've been serving some looks that are downright cold. Our first example of the month? While we adore Amanda Seyfried, we can't get behind this lackluster blue Prada minidress she wore to the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" premiere. We weren't fans of the blinged-out high neck or the weird draping along the sleeves. Keep reading to see her equally unfortunate makeup, plus more hits and misses of the month!

