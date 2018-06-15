Fashion hits and misses for June 2018

It's already June -- and it's time to round up the biggest fashion risk takers and rule breakers of the month! Would it truly be a hits and misses gallery without a flagrant miss from Rita Ora? We don't think so, and the star didn't disappoint at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 12 when she showed up in this Tom Ford frock. From its bright yellow hue to its beaded sleeves and asymmetrical hemline ending in sheer fabric that ran a bit too long, there's nothing to like about this getup. Yet she managed to top it off with an even more insane hairstyle! See that next, plus more of this month's best and worst style moments...

