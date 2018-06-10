Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Tony Awards

The 2018 Tony Awards have been handed out, and now it's time to rate the fashion! From the good to the terrible, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst looks from Broadway's biggest night, starting with... a t-shirt on the red carpet? Leave it to Rachel Bloom to crack us up on the red carpet, all while earning herself a spot on the worst dressed list! The star opted to wear a t-shirt paired with a tulle skirt with inexplicable red and black embellishments to the Tony Awards. Though hilarious, the casual and odd combo was an instant miss in our book. Keep reading to see whose face Rachel's wearing and more of the fashion hits and misses from the Tony Awards!

