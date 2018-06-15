Why Beyonce's fans think she and JAY-Z are expecting, plus more news

Stork news for Beyonce and JAY-Z?

Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins turned 1 this week, and the couple saluted their little ones onstage in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, June 13, with Beyonce hollering, "Happy Birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!" But that detail is currently being overshadowed by another baby-related report. Now that Bey and JAY have made a few On the Run II tour stops, fans have started wondering whether a fourth child is on the way for the power couple. For starters, most of Bey's costumes this time around cover her midriff, from the black glitter bodysuit with a large piece of fabric that hangs from the neckline to the waist, obscuring Bey's middle, to the the structured minidress seen here. There's even a silver trench coat involved. Elle UK picked up on one fan's eagle-eyed realization that Beyonce's sparkling gold dress features a small red heart over her belly. "If you notice on Beyonce's dress a heart is located on the mid section. I'm convinced that there is a little angel growing inside. Heart represents Heart beat," the fan tweeted. Wrote another: "She's wearing blazers, capes, and extra accessories around her abdomen. I'm suspicious. Beyoncé might be pregnant again." Then there's the numeric matter of a rumored fourth child. "Beyonce looks pregnant again. Ya'll know they love 4's and she has all those coats for the tour," tweeted one fan, referencing the thing for fours Bey and JAY have. They got married on April 4, 2008 (4/4/08), they both have the number tattooed on their ring fingers, Jay released an album called "4:44," Bey dubbed her fourth studio album, "4," and their daughter, Blue Ivy's middle name is reportedly a reference to the Roman numeral version of the same number. So is bun No. 4 baking away beneath that gold dress? Certainly wouldn't be the craziest conspiracy theory to hit Beyonce ...

