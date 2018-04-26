Bill Cosby found guilty: See how Hollywood reacts!

On April 26, TV legend Bill Cosby was found guilty and charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault against one woman, Andrea Constand, 45. The victim claimed that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in his home in January 2004. After a retrial and several accusers coming forward, the nail in the coffin finally dropped. The comedian is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count and the possibility of fines up to $25,000 for each count. Keep reading to see how celebrities are reacting to the shocking news...

