2017 Emmy Awards: The cutest couples on the red carpet

The 2017 Emmy Awards doubled as date night for some of our favorite stars. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the cutest couples of the evening, starting with William H. Macy and wife Felicity Huffman, who each earned Emmy nominations this year -- he for his work on "Shameless" and she for her performance on "American Crime." Keep reading to check out more of TV's best duos...

RELATED: Stars' personal pics of their preparations for the 2017 Emmys