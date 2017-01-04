About 16 months after his wife filed for divorce, Anthony Anderson is a man who is spoken for... by his wife of 21 years.

According to TMZ, the "Black-ish" star's wife Alvina Anderson dismissed the divorce, and the marriage is back on track.

In September 2015, Alvina filed divorce documents after two decades of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences, listing their date of separation as April 1, 2014.

The couple met as teenagers and have two children together. When she initially filed for divorce, Alvina was seeking joint legal custody of their youngest son, Nathan (as their oldest daughter, Kyra, was an adult). Alvina also wanted primary physical custody of him, petitioning to allow for reasonable visitation rights for her husband.

Alvina was also asking for spousal support.

After the filing, Anthony didn't address the split. He has also not addressed the divorce dismissal.

On the professional front, Anthony's life has been less dramatic. He is nominated for a 2017 Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series for his work on "Black-ish." The actor was actually on stage with Lauren Graham reading the nominees when his name popped up.

"Hey momma," he happily yelled. "You don't even have to name nobody else. Just go on to the next category."